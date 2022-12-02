Financial Survey: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Sera Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.67 -$595.63 million ($4.10) -11.32 Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 500.20 -$35.01 million ($1.53) -0.84

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sera Prognostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.0% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exact Sciences and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -35.73% -22.10% -11.06% Sera Prognostics -20,490.83% -38.32% -35.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Exact Sciences and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 4 8 0 2.67 Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $64.86, suggesting a potential upside of 39.69%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 384.50%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

