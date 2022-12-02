Financial Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,840. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.63. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Verastem

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

