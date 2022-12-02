Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 164,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.65. 88,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,678. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.41.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

