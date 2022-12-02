Financial Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,569,138. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

