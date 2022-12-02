Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 21,776 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $121.21. 1,570,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

