FIFTHDELTA Ltd Raises Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. onsemi makes up approximately 9.8% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $148,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

ON traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 108,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,927. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

