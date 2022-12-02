FIFTHDELTA Ltd Has $126.63 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 85,830 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 8.3% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Albemarle worth $126,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 197.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $9.25 on Friday, hitting $284.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,588. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.60.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

