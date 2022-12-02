Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Down 38.1% in November

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 150,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.