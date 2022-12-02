Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

