Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,330,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

