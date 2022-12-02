FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 351.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 800,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,154,000 after acquiring an additional 623,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,227,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.25. 91,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

