FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $195,000 Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.51%.

CIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

