FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.54.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

