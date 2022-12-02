FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,145 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $27,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,226,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,475,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,322 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,897,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,887,000 after acquiring an additional 595,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,075,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,280,000 after acquiring an additional 819,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.65. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,860. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

