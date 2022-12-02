FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,972 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $56,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 938,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,569,138. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

