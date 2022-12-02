Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.49

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.49 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.73). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 143.60 ($1.72), with a volume of 535,572 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.91) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.54. The company has a market capitalization of £884.88 million and a PE ratio of 362.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

