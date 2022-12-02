Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254. The firm has a market cap of $777.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.