Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254. The firm has a market cap of $777.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $21.20.
