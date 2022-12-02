Fei USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $418.68 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,906.33 or 0.99990718 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010651 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00243623 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99442064 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,265,076.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

