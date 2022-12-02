FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FedEx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.24.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

FedEx stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.72. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

