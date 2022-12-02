FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 6.6% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned 0.53% of FedEx worth $310,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $177.96. 22,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,141. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.72.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

