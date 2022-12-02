Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Jeffery Michael Watts Acquires 5,940 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after buying an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after buying an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

