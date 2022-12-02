FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $472.16 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.55.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

