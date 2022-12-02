F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on FXLV. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on F45 Training to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in F45 Training by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in F45 Training by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,469,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in F45 Training by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. F45 Training has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $15.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $243.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of -1.23.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

