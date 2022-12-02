Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 184.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $115.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

