EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.22. 38,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 148,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

EVmo Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

EVmo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.