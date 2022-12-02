Everipedia (IQ) One Day Volume Hits $77.43 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Everipedia has a market cap of $82.75 million and approximately $77.43 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

