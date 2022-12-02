Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $242.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

NYSE ESS opened at $219.91 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $205.76 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.87 and a 200-day moving average of $256.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $69,096,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

