Eschler Asset Management LLP Takes Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. JinkoSolar accounts for 1.1% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,995,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $22,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 281,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JKS. HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.34 and a beta of 0.66. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

