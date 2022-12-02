Eschler Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 73,000 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

