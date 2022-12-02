Eschler Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 0.8% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,612. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK stock opened at $390.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $410.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

