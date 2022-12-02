Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,800 shares during the quarter. Agora accounts for approximately 14.8% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.04% of Agora worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agora in the first quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $2.94 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $311.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

