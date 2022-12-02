Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $1.75 Million Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey comprises about 3.6% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Franklin Covey worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $921,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC opened at $52.21 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $725.72 million, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FC. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

