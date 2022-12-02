Eschler Asset Management LLP Acquires 3,915 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for about 2.0% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PAR Technology by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

PAR Technology stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $59.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

