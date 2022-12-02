ERC20 One Day Volume Reaches $48.13 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $48.13 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,994.34 or 1.00001941 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00040996 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00245623 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00911926 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $44.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

