ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $10.39 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.39 million and $44.10 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,924.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010576 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040727 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00245284 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00911926 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $44.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

