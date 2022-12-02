Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 2nd (AGESY, ARZGY, ASBFY, FET, FOUR, FRRFF, GASS, GLPEY, JOE, JTKWY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 2nd:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 4,800 ($57.42) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,700 ($32.30).

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$95.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

