Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 2nd (AGESY, ARZGY, ASBFY, FET, FOUR, FRRFF, GASS, GLPEY, JOE, JTKWY)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 2nd:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 4,800 ($57.42) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,700 ($32.30).

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$95.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

