Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor Sells 2,500 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $698.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $589.46 and a 200-day moving average of $636.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Equinix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 70.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $4,965,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 122,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

