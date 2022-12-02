Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $230.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Shares of EFX opened at $202.25 on Friday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average of $188.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

