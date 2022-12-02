Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ENZ opened at $1.95 on Monday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.
In other Enzo Biochem news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
