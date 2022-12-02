Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

ENZ opened at $1.95 on Monday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enzo Biochem news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.