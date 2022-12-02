Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $75.60 Average PT from Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. acquired 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,076,566.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Enviva Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enviva by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,421,000 after buying an additional 189,228 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,456,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVA opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. Enviva has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

