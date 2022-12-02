Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,005,000 after buying an additional 306,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $155.57. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

