EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 15,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 522,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after buying an additional 852,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

