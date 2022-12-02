Energi (NRG) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $448,413.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00076784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

