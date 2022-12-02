Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $264,168.34 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00077636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00024822 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

