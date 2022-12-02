ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENEOS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENEOS stock traded up 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 6.61. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765. ENEOS has a 52 week low of 6.22 and a 52 week high of 8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of 6.60 and a 200 day moving average of 7.26.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

