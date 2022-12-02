Employers (NYSE:EIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.39

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 2452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the second quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

