Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Up 1.9%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 40,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

