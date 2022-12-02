Emblem (CVE:EMC) Shares Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Emblem Trading Up 1.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.
Emblem Company Profile
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emblem (EMC)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.