Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EARN. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 88,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.