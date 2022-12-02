Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EARN. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 88,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.