ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.70 million and $18.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010490 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040795 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00245003 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32351852 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

